Special celebrity screening and discussion at Bo’ness Hippodrome for St Andrew’s Day

The Bo’ness Hippodrome will host a special screening of the Bill Forsyth film ‘Comfort and Joy’ on St Andrew’s Day (Friday 30)

The showing will feature special guests who will be talking about comedy onscreen in Scotland.

They are Sanjeev Kohli of ‘Still Game’ fame and Radio 4 Comedy Unit Executive producer Gus Beattie.

This also concludes a very successful mini-season of Bill Forsyth films, including ‘Gregory’s Girl’ which was attended by the director himself.

‘Comfort and Joy’ begins at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the box office on 01324 506850.