Special invitation for females to honour trailblazers

Women and girls who draw inspiration from the trailblazing actions of the Suffragettes are being invited to join a march in Edinburgh next month.

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop is spearing heading the effort to find the women who will march on the capital on Sunday June 10 - as part of a mass participatory drive to celebrate the centenary of women’s suffrage.

The initiative is gaining ground through the PROCESSIONS movement online.

To mark this historic moment, the marchers will wear either green, white or violet scarves the colours of the suffrage movement, appearing as a flowing river of colour as they march.

Ms Hyslop said: “I am delighted to support the women and girls from my constituency who have already signed up mark this historic anniversary when the first women got the vote.

“I have written to a number of women’s organisations in my constituency to encourage them all to promote the event and if they can, to come to Edinburgh and take part.

“I will be proud to walk alongside the many women and girls who are joining the procession on Saturday June 10th to celebrate how much has been achieved by women and to champion the need to keep going.”

For more information or to sign-up to take part in PROCESSIONS visit www.processions.co.uk.