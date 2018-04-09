Star Wars agency is looking for Scots extras

An agency which has supplied extras for some of the most successful recent film releases is having a casting call this weekend.

Universal Extras made a point of getting in touch with the Gazette last week to flag up a casting call which is taking place on Saturday, April 14 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Edinburgh’s Royal Mile

The agency’s Amy Leyshon explained that the growing number of dramas being filmed in Scotland had sparked the need to find more locals to take part in crowd scenes.

Amy said:”We have provided artists for numerous projects such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Paddington 2.

“We have some exciting projects coming in and around Edinburgh and across Scotland so are looking for people to come and register as supporting artists with us.”

The casting call is free and is open to people over 16 and a half, with the right to work in the UK. No experience as an extra is necessary.

To apply, go to www.univeralextras.co.uk and follow the steps to register.

This process stops short at the photo stage and potential extras are required to turn up at the casting itself which runs from 10am to 4pm where they will be photographed.

Anyone unable to make this on Saturday is advised that a separate casting is being held in Glasgow the following day.

It will be held at The Studio, 67 Hope Street, Glasgow G26DA.