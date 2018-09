Members of Kinneil Bowling and Social Club have been in touch about a charity day on Sunday (September 24).

The club has booked in four top artistes to take part in the entertainment, which runs from 2pm to 6pm.

Tickets are £5 each and proceeds will be donated to a breast cancer and prostate ca ncer charities.

These can be purchased at the bar or will be available on the door on the big day.