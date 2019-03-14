Talk adoption over coffee in Linlithgow

Anyone who wishes to adopt a child or seek out support once they have done so is being invited to a special event just confirmed in Linlithgow.

Adoption UK in Scotland has booked Cross House between 10am and noon next Saturday (March 23) for a fundraising coffee morning where advisors will be on hand to provide information and support.

The Edinburgh-based organisation has 11 support groups in Scotland and has revealed that it will set one up in Linlithgow if there is sufficient demand for its services.

Anyone who requires further information can contact the charity’s hotline on 0131 332 8500 between 10am and 3.30pm.