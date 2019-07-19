The best outdoor pools and lidos for a summer swim in the UK
With hot weather on the way, why not cool off in one of these pools or lidos?
From seaside swimming in Gourock to a brine pool in Cheshire, these are the best lidos and pools to cool down in this summer whether you're at home or on enjoying a getaway.
1. Ilkley Lido,West Yorkshire
This lido, built in 1935, is unheated meaning it can be anything between 14 and 24 degrees - perfect for cooling down, or waking up.
other
2. Feversham Arms, North Yorkshire
Located in a private courtyard, the Feversham Arms outdoor pool is the ultimate oasis for those looking to relax and cool down.
Spa Seekers
other
3. Low Wood Bay, Cumbria
Located in the heart of the Lake District and offering the stunning natural backdrop of Lake Windermere Low Wood Bay is the perfect destination to enjoy nature in the sunshine.
Spa Seekers
other
4. Macdonald Elmers Court Hotel, Hampshire
Located in Hampshires New Forest, the Macdonald Elmers Court hotel has a picture perfect pool.
Spa Seekers
other
View more