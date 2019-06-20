The ever-popular Ferry Fest returns to South Queensferry

Due to last year’s record breaking crowds, Ferry Fest returns to South Queensferry next weekend (Saturday, June 29) with anticipation of breaking the self-owned accolade of hosting the areas largest beer and musical festival.

Ferry Brewery, the first in South Queensferry since 1851, are set to host Ferry Fest 19 with the main goal of providing a bigger and better event.

The day kicks off at 12 noon and runs until 8pm, and will include popular, award-winning breweries alongside Ferry Brewery’s own ales such as: Alechemy, Fierce Dead End Machine breweries and more.

Showcasing South Queensferry to the whole of Scotland is the driving force behind hosting these kinds of events. Edinburgh-based Brewmaster and Director of Ferry Brewery, Mark explains: “Last year we had visitors from all over Scotland!

“To be able to host an event of this scale and bring people to South Queensferry is very rewarding.”

“We are very excited to be hosting Ferry Fest 19 and hopefully we can see even more faces, ready to share their stories with us over a beer while gazing across one of Scotland’s famous bridges.”

As well as award winning breweries, there will be a prosecco and wine bar, cider and food is due to be served by street food vendors such as GastroGrilla, The Thirsty Pallet, and Mimi’s Bakehouse.

Entertainment is to be supplied by South Queensferry’s Graeme Pearson; out of space band, The Super Moons; and DJ set and entertainment from Envisia.

Children can be kept entertained with face painting, a magician, balloon making and visiting the candy stall.

Mark continues: “We made sure Ferry Fest 19 has a little something for everyone in the family. It was important to us that we encourage a family-friendly, everyone is welcome approach.

“As always we would like to thank everyone in South Queensferry and the surrounding areas. Their backing is the reason a local brewery like us succeeds.”

The inception of the event was originally coined by soaring attendances and demand from Ferry Brewery’s Lothians-based monthly beer and music event, Ferry Brewery Nights.

Ferry Fest 19 only have general entry tickets remaining priced at £10 (12noon entry and first drink free) and VIP entry at £15 a ticket (11:15am priority entry, first drink free and a gift bag). Kids under 10 can attend for free.

For more infovisit: www.ferrybrewery.co.uk.