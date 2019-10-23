These are the areas of the UK with the most UFO sightings

The UK isn't short of supposedly eerie locations, with numerous sightings of extraterrestrial life reported across the country over the years. A new report from Thortful.com has revealed the areas where you are most likely to experience an alien encounter, based on data from the National UFO Reporting Centre. Data was analysed from 1998 to 2019 to determine the most haunted areas of the UK, based on the number of UFO counters.

1. London Number of UFO sightings: 74

2. Manchester Number of UFO sightings: 28

3. Birmingham Number of UFO sightings: 27

4. Bristol Number of UFO sightings: 12

