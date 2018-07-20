Thomas is on track to entertain

Thousands of young visitors and their families will be heading to The Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway next weekend for a special Day Out With Thomas.

The event with the children’s TV and literary favourite promises to be entertaining and will include a steam train journey as well as a chance to meet Thomas, Percy and The Fat Controller at the award-winning heritage railway.

Amanda Kilburn, the railway’s business development director, said: “We’re delighted to once again host a Day Out With Thomas weekend. It’s clear to see the joy the event brings on the faces of every visitor. Our volunteers ensure that everyone has a wonderful time and is looked after.

“We are also pleased that The Fat Controller himself will be around to keep an eye on his very useful engines. The event is on from 10am until 5pm so even if your tickets are for the 3.30pm steam train journey you can come earlier in the day and enjoy what’s on offer before you board.”

Additional entertainment such as entertainers, face painting, bouncy castles, roundabouts, miniature train, model railway and the interactive museum of Scottish Railways are all included in the ticket price. Tickets can be booked at http://www.dayoutwiththomas.co.uk/boness.