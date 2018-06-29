Thomas the Tank Engine to make a comeback in Bo’ness

Fans of Thomas The Tank Engine will be delighted to learn that the much-loved locomotive is coming back to Bo’ness at the end of July.

The Day Out With Thomas will take place on Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29 at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway

There will be additional attractions at the event which include bouncy castles and mini-rides.

It’s also confirmed that the Fat Controller will attend!

Amanda Kilburn, Business Development Director at the Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway said: “It is clear to see the joy the event brings on the faces of every visitor. Our volunteers ensure that everyone has a wonderful time and is looked after.

Tickets are available on www.dayoutwiththomas.co.uk/boness.