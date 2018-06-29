Timetable for Bo’ness Children’s Fair Day

Today (Friday) is Bo’ness Fair Day. The biggest children’s festival in the United Kingdom gets underway – in the midst of a heatwave.

The historic celebrations kicked off at 7.30am as arches and frontages were judged in the event’s key competition. Residents have decorated the front of their homes in the time-honoured tradition.

Bands start parading through the town at 7.45am and schools make the most of their day off by parading to Glebe Park.

The long-awaited coronation of Queen-Elect Zoe Carlin gets underway from 10.50am with a variety of ceremonial formalities which culminate in the coronation at 11am.

The trademark procession will commence at 12 noon as all roads lead to Douglas Park.

Here, revellers can expect the Royal Command Performance to start at 1.30pm.

A varied programme of entertainment will then get underway with a feast of live music including a performance from the much-sought after tribute group to Little Mix, Little Fix.

The Royal Command Performance will conclude at 4.30pm.

