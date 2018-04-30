Today is last day for existing booze rules

West Lothian licensed premises owners and staff are being urged to make sure they are aware of the new national minimum unit pricing rules which begin tomorrow (Tuesday)

These state that alcohol can only be sold on licensed premises, or under occasional licences, at or above 50 pence per unit.

All premises licences held in Scotland will be amended accordingly, and West Lothian Licensing Board has sent copies of the new condition to all licensed premises in the board’s area.

Convener of West Lothian Licensing Board Dom McGuire said: “New national legislation comes into force from 1 May, with 50 pence per unit now the minimum price for alcohol in Scotland.

“We would like to highlight the change to those who own or operate licensed premises in West Lothan.

“All licence holders are encouraged to train their staff to make them aware of the change.”