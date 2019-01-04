Toiletries you don’t want can help those in need

Anyone who has received gifts of toiletries at Christmas that they don’t want is being invited to post them to the headquarters of a fast -growing charity started within the beauty industry.

The charity is called Beauty Banks which distributes unopened items such as shower gel, shampoo and other lotions and potions to people in need.

Set up by beauty experts Sali Hughes and Jo Jones, the items are distributed to people in need, in the same way edible items are in a food bank -in a quest to counteract what is being referred to as hygiene poverty.

In addition to unwanted Christmas gifts, Beauty Banks is also on the lookout for deodorant, disposable razors, shaving gel face flannels, nappies and sanitary protection.

The charity would be particularly grateful for ‘minis’ supplied in hotels as these are needed in homeless shelters.

Items can be posted to Beauty Banks, c/o The Communications Store, 2 Kensington Square, London W8 5EP.