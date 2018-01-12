Top band keeps its promise to return to Linlithgow

A top showband whose concert had to be cut short last June due to a power cut have announced that they will stage another gig to make up for it.

Spatz & Co were performing their ‘Midnight at the Oasis’ show when it was interrupted by the outage, well before the gig had reached its half-way stage.

The power cut affected most of the town for more than two hours.

Now the band will stage the very same show back in Linlithgow to compensate their fans for the disappointment of missing the entire set.

Spatz & Co have managed to book the Queen Margaret Hall for Saturday, February 17 for the event to make up for lost time.

Bandleader Roy Mac explained that there had been various logistical barriers to arranging the date – not least because the band is so in demand.

Happily these have now been resolved and the band is greatly looking forward to delighting its Linlithgow audience for a full performance this time round.

Roy said: “Given that from an administrative point of view we could not return ticket monies to the audience, we simply offered to return to Linlithgow and re-run the show for free.

“After that it was a matter of finding a date that suited both the band and the venue, which wasn’t as easy as first thought

“In fact, the the earliest date we could find was Saturday, February 17.

“Therefore we now extend an invitation to all those who purchased tickets for the original event, to return to Queen Margaret Hall on this new date and there will be no charge.

“It is unlikely that absolutely everyone from the first performance will manage along, so I anticipate seats available for some others who might like to see and hear us.

“I will simply ask them to pay the ticket price at the door on the night.

“It was a full house last year, so we hope it will be so again.”

Doors open at 7pm for 7.30 and those wishing to attend should simply telephone 07802162290 to confirm numbers.

Despite this one unfortunate episode Spatz & Co enjoyed a highly successful 2017 sfter their theatre tour throughout Scotland sold out.

The band diary for this year is full of theatre bookings, with the new 2018 roadshow called “Something in the Air. A number of the dates in some of Scotland’s top venues are sold out already.

The eight piece -band comprises some of Scotland’s top professional musicians.

Uniquely, every band member is a bandleader in their own right.

Each is a multi instrumentalist, and a specialist in one genre of music or another.Their performances include hits from the world of Big Band, Swing, Blues, Latin and the world of pop.

After Linlithgow, the band are in rehearsals for a show in their native East Lothian which will see them take to the stage in Haddington on Saturday, March 17.

An Edinburgh gig is also on the cards at the Church Hill Theatre in Morningside on Saturday, April 14.