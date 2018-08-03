Top festival draw Nick Cope returns to Linlithgow

A singer songwriter whose show has already delighted young music fans in Linlithgow has announced he is to return.

Popular performer Nick Cope will play at the Longcroft Hall on Saturday= August 18 at 2.30pm – after selling out two shows in the town two years previously - after selling out two shows in the town two years previously.

The comeback is over and above the “indie -surrealist’ musician’s two appearances at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, which are now sold out.

The Linlithgow show has been partly arranged once again by local woman Pamela Barnes, whose sister is a friend of Nick’s at his base in Oxford.

Nick said: “The last show was to raise funds for St Peter’s Church. I wanted to return there but we thought it might be too small so we booked Longcroft instead

“I had a fantastic time in Linlithgow last time. It was amazing to be so far from home and have families singing and dancing along to my sonds so I am really looking forward to visiting again in August.”

Tickets will be sold at Far From The Madding Crowd -whose staff will be selling books he has written at the event.