‘ Treadmill Everest’ challenge for South Queensferry man

A South Queensferry man intends to scale the height of the world’s highest peak on a treadmill for charity – despite having Multiple Sclerosis.

John Jarman (62) of Bankhead Grove, wants to remain mobile for as long as possibly and has been undertaking his own personal marathon walks in staggered fashion on a treadmill at an Edinburgh gym.

The retired technical author wants to raise cash for the MS Therapy Centre in Leith where he is being treated.

And he has now hit on a distance of very special significance as part of a sponsorship challenge he’s branded ‘Treadmill Everest’.

Using the gym’s treadmill set to a 2.5 per cent incline, John has worked out that if he can walk a total of 220 miles, he will have succeeded in ‘climbing’ Mount Everest.

And he plans to complete the ‘ascent’ of 29,029 ft Mount Everest by Hogmanay.

John said: “I’m fighting MS every inch of the way, and want to help the centre.

“The money will be used for a new standing aid. It’s an ambitious target I know.

“In fact, raising that amount of money is probably more ambitious than the actual ‘Treadmill Everest’ itself, but I’m giving it my best shot.

“My friend Paul Kellas, who also has MS, has joined me as my ‘Sherpa guide’ on this challenge.

“ With each other’s mutual encouragements and support, we can do this!”

If you would like to contribute to John and Paul’s Everest attempt see their JustGiving web page