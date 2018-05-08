‘Unrest’ film screening in Bo’ness for ME patients

A society which has formed in Linlithgow to help people who are suffering from a neurological condition have organised a film screening in Bo’ness.

Reader Jennifer Leonard of Kettilstoun Crescent has been in touch to highlight the fact that a documentary about Myalgic Encephalomyelitis or ME will be screened at the Hippodrome on June 2 at 2.30pm.

The film is called ‘Unrest’ and was shortlisted in the top 15 for an Oscar aimed at documentaries.

The event has been put together in conjunction with Falkirk Community Trust.

Jennifer who has ME herself is also seeing her daughter contend with the condition.

She said: “There has been quite a lot of press coverage about the film since its release last autumn as it raises a lot of difficult questions around gender and equality.”

“The treasurer of the ME Society UK will be coming along to participate in a Question and Answer session.

“Councillor Lynn Munro has also confirmed she will be attending as well as a lot of people who have ME and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

“We have also recently set up a self-help group on Facebook.”

This week is ME Awareness Week and members are particularly keen to raise awareness of the condition which affects an estimated 21,000 people in Scotland , 75 per cent of whom are female.