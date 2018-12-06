Urgent Christmas appeal for unwanted bikes in Linlithgow

Bikes are once again being requested for a Linlithgow-based project which helps Syrian refugees.

1st Step Bikes which is based at Linlithgow Recycling Centre has again teamed up again with West Lothian Refugee Project to help provide this form of transport for new arrivals.

Volunteers at 1st Step will service the bikes and these will be handed over to the refugees in coming weeks.

Helen Mein of the WLRP said: “The bikes make a huge difference to refugee families. They help them do their shopping, get to work and children have been able to play with their friends.

“Ist Step were important in helping us to make sure that the bikes were safe and roadworthy.”

Maria Throp who is 1st Step’s development manager said that the project benefited as well as the refugees.

She said:“We were delighted to help and bikes are fantastic for our volunteers to work on. Many of them suffer from addiction, anxiety and are isolated and this helps their wellbeing.”

Anyone who can donate is asked to contact Maria on 07597392931- or bring the bikes to the centre.