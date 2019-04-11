Volunteering opportunity with dogs in West Lothian

A dog charity is looking for volunteers and is hosting an open day on Saturday, May 19 to attract the new staff that it needs.

It will take place at Dogs Trust in West Calder and willl showcase a number of different opportunities that volunteers can get involved with.

There will also be a chance to take a tour of the re-homing centre - and find out more about a dog fostering scheme.

The event will take place between 2.00pm – 3.00pm

Those who would like to book a place at the event are asked to get in touch with the team on 01506536840 or visit the Dogs Trust website