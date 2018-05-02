Volunteers needed in Bo’ness for popular Scout group

A volunteering opportunity has arisen for anyone who would like to help 3rd Bo’ness Scouts in either their administrative tasks or with scouting activities.

Members have has been in touch in their quest to find a secretary who can undertake mainly clerical duties but there is also a need for adult support for the committee as well as section leaders.

Anyone who can help is asked to call Robert Nicol on 01506 439823 .

Meanwhile the Annual General Meeting will take place on Wednesday 30th May , at 7.00 pm in the Scout Hall , Cairns Lane , Grangepans

All parents are most welcome and subject to weather, a barbecue will be held after the A G M .

It has been suggested that anyone who wants to find out more about the roles on offer would have a good opportunity to do so at the meeting and would also be very welcome to attend.

