Well-known Linlithgow Bridge couple celebrate landmark diamond date

A well-known Linlithgow Bridge couple celebrated 60 years of happy married life together at a giant family gathering last week.

Jimmy and Margaret Temple have been inundated with greetings from wellwishers, including, of course, a card from Her Majesty the Queen!

Others gathering to congratulate them included West Lothian’s Deputy Provost Dave King and Lord Lieutenant Moira Niven MBE, who popped round to the couple’s home in Braewell Gardens to offer their congratulations in person.

Deputy Provost King said: “I was delighted to meet Mr and Mrs Temple to congratulate them on their Diamond Anniversary. It was a pleasure to be in their company and I wish them many more happy years together.”

Meanwhile Moira said: “ A huge congratulations to Mr and Mrs Temple on celebrating 60 happy years together. I was thrilled to be asked to join them to help mark their Diamond anniversary and would like to take this opportunity to wish them all the best for the future and for many more happy years for them and their family.”

A special feature on Jimmy and Margaret with more photographs will appear in tomorrow’s print edition.