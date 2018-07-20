West Lothian is set to host its fourth Pride celebration

The fourth annual West Lothian Pride is promising to be the biggest and best event yet with everyone welcome to attend on Saturday, July 28.

Pride celebrates and supports West Lothian’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people within our local communities and West Lothian College in Livingston will host a special Pride Village with information stalls and Pride essentials for sale from 1pm, with a fun-filled day of marching, guest speakers and live entertainment planned.

There will be a full programme of entertainment, including performances from X Factor’s Ryan Lawrie, HayleeG - Devils in Skirts, Sian Cross, The Rabbit Hole and Beats of Brazil followed by the ‘I Am What I Am’ after Pride party from 8.30pm at the Ferranti Suites at Livingston Football Club.

The Pride march will begin at 1.45pm at the college entrance gates, with participants encouraged to dress up and bring their own banners to ensure a colourful parade, before making its way through Livingston town centre from 2pm, arriving back at Pride Village for 3pm.

Kirsteen Sullivan, West Lothian Council deputy leader, said: “West Lothian Pride is going from strength to strength with a fabulous day’s activity planned for its fourth year. It’s always fantastic to see so many local residents showing their support for West Lothian’s LBGT community at what is always a lively and colourful event.”

Further details can be found at www.westlothianpride.org and www.facebook.com/westlothianpride.