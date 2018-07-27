West Lothian Pride event gets underway

West Lothian’s fourth Pride event is all set to take place tomorrow ( Saturday, July 28) around the hub of West Lothian College in Livingston.

The campus will be temporarily turned into a Pride Village from 1pm and the parade will commence from 1.45pm at the college gates and make its way to the town centre before returning at 3pm.

A full programme of entertainment is planned for the day including performances from X Factor’s Ryan Lawrie, Sian Cross and The Beats of Brazil.

This will be followed by a party at the Ferranti Suites at Livingston Football Club from 8.30pm.

For full event details and to register to attend, see www.westlothianpride.org.The event also has its own Facebook page.