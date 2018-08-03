West Lothian winner never found

A £350,00 Lotto HotPicks Prize was never claimed despite attempts to find the lucky winner in a nationwide search.

The ticket was bought in West Lothian in February and the deadline to collect it was last Friday but nobody ever came forward to claim the sum which was in fact the top prize.

However there is one winner as the money plus the interest it earned, has now gone to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Lothian Disability Badminton Club for example has received a total of £13, 748 from the scheme - which enabled it to boost its training programme.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money. To avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, I would urge all National Lottery players to check their tickets on a regular basis.

“We tried very hard to find the ticket-holder and it’s a real shame that they have missed out, but there is still one winner – the nation.