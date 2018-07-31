Whitecross teacher with Bo’ness connection bows out with retiral bash

A Whitecross headteacher has finally called time on a teaching career which has spanned a remarkable 36 years in the local area.

Claire Quigley (60) who has been in charge at the primary school for the past seven years enjoyed a great retirement day surrounded by all the children at the school along with other staff members – but admitted it was hard to say goodbye after such a happy and fun-filled time at the school.

She said: “It was a hugely emotional day because it is a very difficult thing to leave. It’s all I’ve known as a career, and it’s been one I wouldn’t have changed it for the world.

“But the day was excellent and the kids were great.

“We had a celebration of achievement in the morning before gifts were presented.

“They gave me a picture of all the children in the school which every child signed on the back, as well as flowers.

“The staff also gave me an amazing gift to go to Cromlix Hotel, Andy Murray’s hotel, so we are looking forward to going there later in the year.”

Claire began her studies to become a teacher in 1977, before starting work for Falkirk Council in 1982 at Kinneil Primary School. She moved on to teach at Wallacestone and then Westquarter as deputy head before finally taking up her last role as the headteacher at Whitecross.

For now, Claire is hoping to enjoy some time relaxing at home but intends travelling to France in September with her husband for a couple of months.

David Mackay, Head of Education for Falkirk Council commented: “I would like to wish Claire a very happy retirement and also to thank her for 36 years service to teaching overall and to her contribution to the community at Whitecross Primary School as headteacher.”