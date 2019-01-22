Woman with tie to Linlithgow is missing

Linlithgow residents are being asked to keep an eye out for a woman who is missing - and is known to visit the town.

Family of Claire McKee noticed that she had left her home in Queens Avenue in Broxburn sometime during the morning of Tuesday 22nd January without telling anyone where she was going.

The 21-year-old has not returned to the address or been in contact with friends or family and concern is now growing for her welfare.

Anyone who knows Claire’s current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

She is described as white, around 5Ft 8ins tall with long blonde hair that may be in a ponytail and is wearing a khaki green jacket with a fur trim hood.

Claire is known to visit the Edinburgh and Linlithgow areas.

Sergeant Kris Linejs said: “We are eager to locate Claire as soon as possible to ensure she is alright and we would urge anyone who knows where she currently is to contact police immediately.

“In addition, we’d also request that Claire get in touch to confirm she is safe.”

Those with information can contact Broxburn Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 806 of the 22nd January.