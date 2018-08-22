Worldbeating festival fireworks finale in Edinburgh

Readers are being reminded that a short trip into Edinburgh on Monday night (August 27) will reward them with one of the best firework displays on the planet.

The display is the grand finale to the Edinburgh International Festival and incorporates atmospheric live music in stunning sequence with the fireworks.

More than 400,000 fireworks will be launched from Edinburgh Castle and crowds of a quarter of a million people are expected across the city and beyond to relish the spectacle which is sponsored by Virgin Money.

Edinburgh’s very own Scottish Chamber Orchestra will perform live, with music from Gustav Holst’s visionary The Planets - accompanied by a specially choreographed display of stunning pyrotechnics

Tickets are still available for seats in Princes Street Gardens and are billed as guaranteeing the best view in the city.

Please note that the Concert starts at 9.00 pm and that the fireworks start 9.30 pm approximately.