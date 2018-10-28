A hearfelt tribute to Ian Andrews, a real Man of the Wood

The recent Greenkeepers Trophy Charity event at Dalmeny Estate Golf Club was dedicated to the memory of the late Ian Andrews, who passed away last year.

Ian was a much loved and highly respected member of Dalmeny and Dundas Parks clubs.

James Cowper at the recent golf event, being presented with a cheque by Dalmeny captain Kevin Ferguson - and the Hazeltine tree by Wullie Ruffle.

Funds were raised at the event, from members and friends and also from his friends at the VAT 69 Golf Society.

A tree will be planted at Dundas Parks with a plaque in Ian’s memory and a special red oak sapling from Hazeltine, the venue of the 2016 Ryder Cup, will be nurtured for future planting.

Dalmeny Estate Golf Club intend to use funds for a memorial trophy.

Ian was a cooper of international repute.

A native of South Queensferry, he worked initially at the cooperage at the King George distillery and subsequently the VAT 69. Ian went on to establish his own business when the distillery closed, and his special presentation barrels were despatched to all four corners of the world.

His special skills as a craftsman resulted in commissions to supply many items for both HMS Victory and Discovery.

In 2013 the Incorporation of Coopers presented him with a special award from HRH Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex, for his significant contribution to coopering.

The golf connection was further reinforced when Ian was commissioned by Dalmeny Estate Golf Club to make commemorative barrels for the Ryder Cup in 2012 for the Medinah CC Heritage collection, Captains Watson and McGinlay at Gleneagles in 2014 and Hazeltine National Golf GC in 2016.

These were fashioned from wood taken from a limb of the tree planted on the Dalmeny golf course by Dwight D Eisenhower during the Second World War.

Ian also hand crafted further barrels from the same wood for Lake Quivira GC, the Eisenhower Presidential Library, the USGA Museum and Lord and Lady Rosebery.

The 2018 event was a poignant reminder of Ian’s passing but he is fondly remembered by all as a highly skilled craftsman, a faithful friend and a gentleman.

His legacy lives on in his work. Ian was indeed a man of the wood.