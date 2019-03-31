Blackness Inn ‘set to reopen”

A landmark Blackness pub is reportedly set to reopen under the ownership of local operators, after a lengthy period of closure.

The Blackness Inn had originally been scheduled for auction, then appeared to have been withdrawn - but is now said to have been sold.

It is in a prime position to take advantage of booming seasonal visitor trade related to Blackness Castle, and - according to comments on social media - could also expect to enjoy strong local custom under new owners.

Commenting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Bo’ness and Area Community Bus Association said its acquisition by local people would “come as a relief to many residents”.

Local councillor David Aitchison is said to have welcomed the move as “in the best interests of the community of Blackness” - predicting it could offer an outstanding facility for locals and tourists.

Besides the attraction of the castle the Inn could also prove popular with visitors walking the John Muir Way.