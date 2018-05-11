Body found in search for missing singer Scott Hutchison

Police searching for Frightened Rabbit front man Scott Hutchison have found a body at Port Edgar on the Firth of Forth.

The marina is not far from South Queensferry, where Hutchison, originally from Selkirk but latterly of Dennistoun in Glasgow, was last seen leaving a hotel in the early hours of Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh can confirm that the body of a man was found at Port Edgar near South Queensferry around 8.30pm on Thursday, May 10.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of missing man Scott Hutchison have been informed.

“The family are requesting privacy at this sad time.”

The 36-year-old’s family – parents Ron and Marion and brothers Neil, 38, and Frightened Rabbit drummer Grant, 33 – had attended a police press conference just six hours earlier at the Dakota Hotel and to back a plea for potential witnesses to come forward.

Chief Inspector Alan Carson, centre, with, from left, Neil, Grant, Marion and Ron Hutchison at the Dakota Hotel yesterday.

Hutchison was last seen leaving the hotel at 1am on Wednesday after leaving a message on Twitter two hours earlier sparking concerns for his wellbeing.

Frightened Rabbit, formed in Selkirk in 2003 but based in Glasgow since the year after, last played live in Glasgow in mid-March.

Their fifth and latest album, Painting of a Panic Attack, was a No 14 hit in 2016. Its predecessor, Pedestrian Verse, was a No 9 hit in 2013.

Last year Hutchison performed at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre, as part of James Yorkston’s Tae Sup Wi A Fifer series.