Body is recovered from the water near Forth Bridge

A body has been recovered from the water near the Forth Bridge at South Queensferry.

Police, ambulance and coastguard crews were at the scene close to Hawes Pier yesterday afternoon, following reports of a person in the water.

A body was recovered after a search lasting almost three hours.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “The coastguard responded to calls from the ambulance service at around 3.30pm requesting assistance amid reports a person had entered the water in the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry.

“A lifeboat from South Queensferry responded along with a number of commercial vessels.

“A coastguard team from South Queensferry also attended. Crews were stood down at around 6.15pm.

“A body was recovered and it is now a matter for the police.”