A Linlithgow man based in England has invented a machine to make cider.

Dr Nevin J Stewart, a retired industrial chemist now living in Guildford, has made a video to showcase his creation, which is the ideal way to use up leftover apples.

Nevin J Stewart (left) discusses his invention.

He hopes to give potential buyers at taste of the process he undertakes to make a refreshing brew with leftover apples and took to YouTube to do so.

And here you can see the result.