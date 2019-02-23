Linlithgow and Bo’ness businesses make Scottish Wedding Awards final

A Linlithgow cake designer and a Bo’ness stationary supplier have made it to the finals of the Scottish Wedding Awards.

Truly Scrumptious Designer Cakes has been nominated in the Cake Designer of the Year (South East) category, while Every 1’s FAVOURite is up for the Stationery Supplier of the Year title.

The awards aim to reward those within the eclectic wedding industry that help make weddings a day to remember, including caterers, decorators, DJs, hair and makeup artists who make the brides look and feel on top of the world and honeymoon planners that work tirelessly to deliver an unforgettable honeymoon trip to the happy couple.

These are the awards that will provide a platform to showcase the meritorious professionals in the Scottish wedding industry.

Colleen Winning, managing director at Truly Scrumptious Designer Cakes, said: “It was a really nice surprise to be nominated.

“As the new owners of Truly Scrumptious Designer Cakes we were really delighted to here that the business had been shortlisted and we were genuinely surprised due to the business being taken over only nine months ago.

“We have continued to carry on the same high standard of service and amazing cakes of course so we are really pleased to hear that our customers are still just as happy as before. To be shortlisted as a finalist is lovely.”

Lorriane Scott from Every 1’s FAVOURite, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be a finalist for the second year running.

“I was so excited to pick up the ‘Highly Commended’ last year on my first ever nomination for an award. Fingers crossed for this year!!”

A spokesman for the Scottish Wedding Awards 2019 said: “These awards are on their seventh year and have become a stable event In Scotland. We would like to thank the public for making the Scottish Wedding Awards one of the most respected events in the wedding industry.

“The awards will seek to recognise everyone in this sector that have shown excellence, commitment and have the customer satisfaction as top priority in their business.

Working in the wedding industry can be challenging at times and these professionals have managed to stand out amongst the rest, despite the difficulties.

“With more entries than ever before, we would like to wish the finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome our guests at the ceremony and celebrate the winners with them.”

The finals will take place on Monday, February 25, at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow.