Linlithgow local takes the helm at SCDI

The Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) has appointed Linlithgow-born Sara Thiam (née Bennie) as its new chief executive.

Sara is currently the Scotland director of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

The experienced director, who was born in the town and educated at Linlithgow Academy, is also a member of the Scottish Government’s newly-formed Infrastructure Commission.

Sara – who now lives in Edinburgh – believes that skills, technology and tackling climate change are key to the country’s economic future.

She said: “In common with other countries around the world Scotland faces unprecedented environmental, demographic, mobility, educational and technological challenges.

“Ensuring our people have the right skills and knowledge, embracing digital technology and tackling climate change hold the key to driving a much-needed surge in productivity and sustainable economic prosperity.

“With change comes opportunity and I’m passionate about Scotland’s ability to innovate.

“Directing our talent for innovation to delivering improved economic, social and environmental outcomes will help us compete internationally.

Her appointment has been welcomed by SCDI chair Ian Wall:

He said: “Sara stands out as a natural communicator with a passion to increase and share knowledge on things that matter to the people of Scotland.

Her track record spans the public, private and third sectors at local, national and EU level and demonstrates an ability to bring people and ideas together.

“These skills will help SCDI and its members to continue to lead the debate on, and contribute to, Scotland’s economy and society for the benefit of all.”