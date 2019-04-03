Thriving businesses make awards shortlist

A trio of local businesses have been shortlisted at the ninth Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2019.

Bo’ness’ Belgica Furniture has been shortlisted in the Independent Furniture Retailer of the Year, Truly Scrumptious Designer Cakes in Linlithgow has been nominated in the Bakery of the Year (Central) category and From Italy to Scotland, also Linlithgow, has been nominated for Eatery of the Year (Central).

The awards aim to showcase those whose entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to customer satisfaction and ethos has helped them stand out amongst the rest and put them forward to get the recognition they deserve.

They will also highlight the efforts of those suppliers that firstly understand the customers expectations and secondly focus on delivering good quality, making them one of the most respected retailers in their field.

A spokesman for the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2019 said: “These are the 9th Scottish Independent Retail Awards and we would like to thank the public for making the awards one of the most respected in the industry.

“Undoubtedly, independent retailers are the very backbone of the Scottish economy as they make huge contributions to the country’s revenue by creating employment opportunities and enhancing the communities they operate within.

“The competition is really tough this year, but each finalist has their own success story to tell.

“We can’t wait to welcome our guests and celebrate the 2019 winners with them.

“We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck.”

The award winner will be announced at a ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday, April 9, at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel.

For further information, visit www.facebook.com/creativeoceanic.