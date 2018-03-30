Canal Centre launches its Spring season tomorrow

The Canal Centre in Linlithgow reopens tomorrow after its winter break, and will be open every weekend until September 30 from 1pm to 4.30pm.

As a family-friendly Easter bonus up to three children go free with each adult paying passenger on the “Victoria” town trips this Sunday, and Monday (April 1).

The Manse Road centre, museum and tearoom are open from 1pm to 4.30pm.

Weekend town boat trips run every 30 minutes between 1pm and 4.30pm, while aqueduct cruises leave at 2pm.

Weekday trips don’t start until summer, when the facilities are open from 2pm to 4pm from July 2 until August 24.

Town boat trips also run from 2pm to 4pm during summer weekdays between the same dates.

For full information visit www.lucs.org.uk