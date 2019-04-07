Community award for ‘outstanding’ Bo’ness bus association

A hard-working and enterprising local bus venture has won this year’s McLaren Trophy for outstanding service to residents from Bo’ness Community Council.

Bo’ness and Area Community Bus Association (BACBA), started running its C19 minibus service from the town to Edinburgh after bus links were cut.

Commuters and others who had relied on regular bus services were left with limited access to decent routes to work, university or social trips to the city.

All that changed with the launch of the Association, which has become a central feature of local life for many people.

The operators have even branched out to offer niche tourism visits from Edinburgh to Bo’ness and Blackness.

At the award presentation, the firm’s representative promised the association would strive to further develop its service, and “with the support from the people of Bo’ness, and visitors to the town, we will go from strengh to strength”.

The Association is a registered charity which runs a not for profit minibus service, while its membership is free to anyone over 16 who lives in the Bo’ness and Blackness area.

The organisation is managed by a small group of voluntary trustees, who run the service along with two staff drivers,

In its promotional literature, customers ae told “service definitely comes first”.

It adds: “We aim to provide clean comfortable minibuses, and the highest standard of customer care.”

The buses operate on a scheduled service recognised by Transport Scotland, and qualify for Bus Service Operators Grant (BSOG) and the concessionary fares scheme for Aged and Disability card holders.