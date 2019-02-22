Core path network to stretch to new lengths

The Core Path Network in and around Bo’ness is set to expand following a recent review.

The core paths plan identifies a network of paths and waterways that gives people reasonable access – whether through walking, cycling or horse riding – throughout the Falkirk Council area.

At a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive on Tuesday, the review of this core path plan was given approval by members.

It has identified 128 potential new core paths – equating to a distance of over 84km – which meet the eligibility threshold for inclusion in the draft proposals. This includes 13 in Bo’ness.

The paths in and around Bo’ness contain a mixture of routes through woodlands, farmland, through open spaces and parkland and a vast network along the shore of the Forth and through Kinneil Estate.

Places of interest include Carriden Beach, Kinneil Woods, Kinneil House, Bo’ness Foreshore Nature Reserve, Antonine Wall and Bo’ness Steam Railway.

The proposed new additions include St Mary’s to Drum, Carriden Boatyard Link, Snab Bra, Victoria Park, Bo’ness Harbour, Drum to Muirhouses, Kinneil Estate East John Muir Way, Braefoot Road, Shafto Place, Henry Street, Kinglass Drive to Muirend Court, Kinglass Drive to Muirend Court and Bo’ness Harbour to Boundary Street.

Certain criteria must be met if a path is to be given core path status – these include paths which are fit for multiuse, paths which create or enhance routes in and around settlements and centres of population, paths which give access to historic or natural heritage sites and paths which create links between settlements or facilities like shops, banks and schools.

Councillor Paul Garner, environment spokesman, said: “Following a review of the current plan every community in the Falkirk Council area will have access to a larger legally protected accessible path network.”

The draft proposals will now go out to public consultation with details available to view at www.falkirk.gov.uk.

Hard copies will be available at Bo’ness Library and Support Hub.