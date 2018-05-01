Antics of drivers in Linlithgow slammed

Police in Linlithgow have taken to social media to issue a warning about the conduct of inconsiderate ‘boy racers’ in noisy modified cars.

Officers admit that they have received a number of complaints about the drivers who are allegedly breaking the rules of the road on a number of different levels.

Reports go way beyond speeding as the alleged offences also relate to the sounds generated from excessive revving of engines, use of horns and wheel spins which could so easily cause a serious accident

Community constable Andrew Murray stated has stressed that a number of measures can be taken against the offenders in relation to the array of alleged offences involved.

However he stressed that that information gathered by witnesses themselves could prove to be key here.

He said:“Unfortunately the anti-social use of vehicles is still causing issues for members of the public.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved and I request that the public notify the police of any concerns, providing registration numbers of the offending vehicles.

“ We will be looking to utilise ASBO and Road Traffic legislation to deal with this but need the public assistance in identifying vehicles. Police can be contacted on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”