Balaclava gang loot electric bikes in £12,000 raid on Linlithgow store

Two high value electric bikes were stolen this morning in an early hours raid on a Linlithgow store which netted property worth more than £12,000.

Police, appealing for information, say four men broke into the Easygo Electric Bikes premises in Mill Road Industrial Estate at 3.30am.

The bikes taken are a black CUBE Agree Hybrid C62 SLT and a white CUBE Agree Hybrid C62 SL, along with a turbo trainer.

Detective Constable Ross Collett, leading the enquiry,said: “We know that the men, only described as wearing balaclavas, used a red Ford Transit van, recently stolen from the Bo’ness area, during the break-in. It has still to be traced.

“The two bikes they stole have a combined value of over £11,000, but the black bike, the CUBE Agree Hybrid C62 SLT is a rare bike, only one of which is believed to be for sale in Scotland.

“Hopefully the fact that these bikes will have a niche market will make it difficult for the thieves to sell on.

“We would appeal to specialist bike stores or those who are interested in these types of bikes to keep an eye out for them in the shops or online.”

Anyone approached as a potential buyer - or who has any information that will assist the enquiry - is urged to contact police via 101, quoting reference number 0843 of October 20, 2019.”

Details can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.