Bo’ness Christmas break-ins

Heartless thieves found their way into Bo’ness homes and stole Christmas gifts on two nights running.

The first theft took place around 5.30pm on Sunday December 23 in Dawson Place around 5.30pm.

And the second theft took place overnight on December 24 in Chestnut Grove

Police confirmed that they have launched an investigation over both thefts and stated that a number of items had been stolen.

Police said that they were not dealing with any more break-ins at this point, despite unconfirmed reports that this was the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.