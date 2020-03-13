Bo’ness dad headbutted man after incident involving children

A dad headbutted a man who went to his door to resolve an incident involving their children.

Stephen Blair (41), of Redbrae Avenue, Bo’ness, left his victim with a cut nose following the assault on June 25, 2019.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday the victim and his nephew had approached Blair after learning his own child had been hit with a stick.

His defence solicitor said Blair had felt “threatened” by the victim’s language and stance before “stupidly” headbutting him.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “However threatened you felt, this was a completely inappropriate action.”

Blair must complete 120 hours of unpaid work in six months.