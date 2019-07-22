Bo’ness dad set fire in ex’s shed following row over access to child

A disgruntled dad set a fire within his ex’s garden shed following an argument over access to his child.

Ross Scott (33) started the blaze after a drinking session with a friend.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Scott, 103 North Street, Bo’ness, had admitted wilfully setting fire to a garden parasol at a home in Bo’ness on August 18, 2018 which caused damage to both the parasol and the shed in which it was kept.

The court heard the incident took place four weeks after the couple, who had been together for five years, split up.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “The complainer was in her home with her two older children and her sister.

“About 10.55pm she was advised by her mother the accused had been outside her home and she advised he may attend at her own address.

“The complainer switched off the lights. At 11.20pm she saw the accused stagger across in front of the house.

“She looked out the back and saw the accused at the shed which was near the house. He thereafter left but the complainer realised a glare in the shed and realised there was a fire within.

“She phoned the fire brigade who extinguished it and said it was close to taking hold completely. A parasol had been completely burned and the internal wall was scorched.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said his client had “no further memory of the events” having consumed alcohol.

However, the court heard Scott and his former partner are now on a better footing and he is able to see his child every Sunday, through a third party, to work around bail conditions.

Mr Morrow told Sheriff John Mundy that Scott continues to work and also has a child from another relationship.

As he sentenced Scott, Sheriff Mundy told him there was “no excuse” for his behaviour.

He was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work within nine months.