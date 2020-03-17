Bo’ness man jailed for behaviour

Police had their hands full when they turned up last December to deal with an offender with Aspergers who had been abusing drink and drugs.

Daniel Gauld (21) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to threatening behaviour and resisting arrest at his 67 Deanfield Road, Bo’ness home on December 8 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said: “Police attended at 3.05am in relation to on going disturbance.

“The accused was in the living room and he was warned about his conduct and at that stage his mother didn’t want him in the property.

“The accused became verbally abusive, saying ‘it’s my house and I’m not leaving’.

“He was arrested and began resisting officers, lashing out in an attempt to prevent handcuffs being placed on him.”

The court heard Gauld had Aspergers and had been abusing drugs and alcohol.

He was serving a short prison sentence and was due for release on March 20.

Speaking in court last week, Sheriff Derek Livingston told Gauld: “Your behaviour continues to be reprehensible.”

He sentenced Gauld to three months in prison to be served from the end of his current sentence.