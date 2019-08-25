Bo’ness nursery boss urges ‘please help us trace our stolen car’

A brazen thief is today reportedly driving a people carrier stolen from a Bo’ness nursery around locations including Linlithgow and Stirling.

Caroline Gormley, owner of Kidz Stop Ltd in Dean Road, Bo’ness, has appealed to readers to share her Facebook posts and to contact police if they see the distinctively branded vehicle.

She said: “Whoever has taken it broke into the garage yesterday morning and drove our vehicle away - and as it’s such an important asset we obviously want it back.

“We’re going to have to review our security here to try and ensure nothing like this happens again”.

The vehicle, registration SK64 YLR, was stolen some time between 6pm on Friday night and 10am on Saturday morning.

Nursery staff later heard the car was apparently parked at the Richmond park hotel in Bo’ness at 6.30am and then driven away again at 7am.

It was then reportedly spotted heading out of Linlithgow towards Broxburn between 9.30am and 9.50am, but is also said to have been seen this morning in Sainsbury’s car park in Stirling.

Staff have no idea whether the sightings mean the vehicle is being used by joyriders, but are puzzled by the apparent nonchalance of the person or persons involved.

Anyone who spots the vehicle - which could be anywhere in Forth Valley or beyond - is urged to contact police via 101, and to share the nursery’s appeal for information which appears at https://www.facebook.com/The-Kidz-Stop-Nursery-Boness-1551348791792881/

-