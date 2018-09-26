Bo’ness pensioners charged after their dog lashed out at smaller pet

Police have charged two Bo’ness pensioners amidst claims they failed to control their dog - after a smaller pet was attacked in the street.

The alleged incident occurred in Pennelton Place after 10am on Saturday (September 20) at when a Scottish Terrier was being taken for a walk round the estate by its female owner after 10am.

It is alleged it was then attacked by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type dog - but that passers-by came to the rescue after hearing the screams of the female owner.

The dog was taken to a vet and police were called.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 70-year-old woman and 68-year-old man have been charged

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police have also confirmed that the owners of the dog opted to have the animal destroyed.

The Scottish Terrier is recovering from its injuries at home.