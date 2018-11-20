Bo’ness pub has licence revoked

The Town Bar in Bo’ness has had its licence revoked after they failed to pay their licence fee on time.

Licence holders of the pub in South Street, GGR Public House Limited, did not pay Falkirk Council by October 1.

This was despite receiving a reminder their bill was due at the end of the summer.

A letter was sent to all licence holders in August.

It read: “I write to remind you that the annual fee for your premises must be paid no later than October 1, 2018.

“Failure to pay by the due date is a breach of a mandatory condition.

“The board has instructed officers to submit to the next available meeting after October 1, a list of those licence holders that failed to pay their annual fee by the due date.

“The board can issue a warning, suspend or revoke your licence.

The fee is on the attached invoice as are the payment details.”

However this was not an isolated incident.

For it emerged that The Town Bar is one of 119 licensed premises across the Falkirk area which did not pay their fee on time.

By November, 1 the remaining payments, with the exception to one, had been made. This was discussed at Falkirk Council’s licensing board on Wednesday.

After a short adjournment councillors decided to revoke the licence of The Town Bar.