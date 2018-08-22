Bo’ness restaurant raiders still at large

Police have issued a fresh appeal in relation to a high value break-in to a business premises around the period of the Bo’ness Fair.

As we reported last month, intruders used a key to enter The Town Bistro which unexpectedly shut in February but had been sold to a new investor.

However the kitchen was trashed as the culprits destroyed everything in their path

The area was stripped down and heavy duty catering items were stolen

It is believed that they were simply loaded into a van and driven away. The bill for the damage is £23,000.

Sabotage has been suspected as many of the items taken would have little if any value on the secondhand market.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Forth Valley are investigating after restaurant premises in South St, Bo’ness were broken into and various high-value fixtures and fittings stolen.

“The incident was reported to police on Wednesday July 4 but may have occurred at some point between Thursday June 21 and Tuesday July 3.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances and anyone with information that can assist officers are asked to contact them via 101 quoting incident number 0964 of July 4.