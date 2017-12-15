Bo’ness teen warned to behave or face jail

Teenager Jack Marsters has been warned to change his ways or face jail.

The 19-year-old was arrested three times between May 12 and November 29 for abusive behaviour at Seaforth Road, Falkirk, and Bomar Avenue, Bo’ness.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Marsters, 3C Grangemouth Road, Bo’ness, was placed on a structured deferred sentence until March with the condition he stays out of trouble and attends the Signpost drug and alcohol misuse support group.

Sheriff Derek Livingston warned him: “You continue to re-offend and are coming to the end of the road. I hope things work out for you, but if they don’t you could be facing a substantial custodial sentence.”