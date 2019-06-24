Bogus caller drove Bo’ness pensioner to bank- after £4K fraud

By CLARE GRANT

Police have confirmed that a 71-year-old man was defrauded of £4000 by a bogus caller who offered to undertake gardening work for him.

The victim who is from Bo’mains Road was approached at some point between Wednesday, June 12 and Friday June 14 by the fraudster.

The conman then advised him that work could be done on his property for this sum.

The money was handed over but the matter did not end there.

For police have confirmed that the suspect told his victim that more cash was required to complete the job - and offered to drive the man to the bank.

However, police were called from the premises after caring bank staff became suspicious - and told the man not to part with any more cash.

It is unclear what happened immediately afterwards but police confirmed that the man agreed to stop the transaction - and a witness appeal has now been issued to trace the man involved.

Police also want to speak to anyone who may have had a similar experience at his hands.

A police spokesperson said : “Officers are following a positive line of enquiry in relation to this incident . However, anyone with information is asked to contact Grangemouth Police station via 101 and quote incident number 921 - or call Crimestoppers free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.